Omeruo, Eduok On Target In Kasimpasa Win Vs Ezekiel’s Konyaspor

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian pair Kenneth Omeruo and Emem Eduok were on target for Kasimpasa who defeated visiting Konyaspor 2-1 in the Turkish top flight on Sunday.

It was Omeruo’s first ever goal for Kasimpasa, while Eduok’s goal was his fourth league goal in the current season.

Eduok opened scoring for Kasimpasa when he struck in the 12th minute.

Konyaspor equalised through Amir Hadziahmetovic in the 56th minute.

But in the 90th minute, Omeruo scored what proved to be the winner to secure the three points for Kasimpasa.

Imoh Ezekiel was also in action in the game for Konyaspor as he was brought on with eight minutes left.

The win took Kasimpasa to 10th on 18 points in the league table, while Konyaspor are now 15th on 11 points, just one place above the relegation zone.

