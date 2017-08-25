Omeruo Excited With New Chelsea Deal, Kasimpasa Loan Move

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo is delighted to have extended his contract with English Premier League champions Chelsea.

Omeruo put pen to paper on a new three-year-deal which will see him remain at the English champions till 2020.

He was also loaned back to Turkish club Kasimpasa whom he was also loaned to last two seasons.

Commenting on his new deal, Omeruo wrote on his Instagram page:

“God is Faithful.. Happy to have renewed my contract with Chelsea FC until 2020 and also good to be back to Kasimpasa for one year.”

Omeruo signed for Chelsea in 2012 but is yet to play a competitive game for the London-based club.

Omeruo was put on Gernot Rohr’s standby list ahead of the double header 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon on September 1st and September 4th.