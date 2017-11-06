Omeruo Gets Late Eagles Call-Up For Algeria, Argentina Clashes

By Johnny Edward: Kasimpasa defender Kenneth Omeruo has been handed a late call-up to the Super Eagles for Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria and the international friendly against Argentina on November 14, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Omeruo who was placed on standby for the matches prior to the injuries to three key players, is expected to arrive in Rabat Morocco on Monday, where the team is training ahead of the final 2018 World Cup qualifier in Algeria on Friday.

“Omeruo is back, for the games against Algeria and Argentina,” the source said.

The Super Eagles will be lodged at the Farah Rabat Hotel during their camping in Morocco.

The defender last featured for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw against Senegal in an international friendly in London.

Odion Ighalo has pulled out from the game, while Ogenyi Onazi and Moses Simon currently injured are poised to pull out of the Eagles forthcoming matches.

