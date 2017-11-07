Omeruo: I’ll Prove My Class For Super Eagles In Algeria, Argentina Games

By Johnny Edward:

Kasimpasa defender Kenneth Omeruo hopes he can impress Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr by proving his class for Nigeria when they take on Algeria in Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine and against Argentina in a friendly in Krasnodar, Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Omeruo was initially placed on standby for the two games but got included in the main squad after an injury to Ogenyi Onazi.

The Chelsea loanee concedes that his late transfer to Kasimpasa at the summer cost him his place in the Nigeria team but he is happy to be back to prove himself again in the team.

“If I’m honest, I thought not being settled during the summer denied me a chance in the Eagles and the boys were doing well,” Omeruo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“At the back of my mind I thought the main reason was because I was not playing regularly and now I have joined Kasimpasa and I’m a regular there so I have a chance now to prove my class again and I will take it.”

Omeruo last played for Nigeria in March in a friendly game against Senegal but was an unused substitute in Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to South Africa in Uyo in June.

