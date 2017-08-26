Omeruo: I’ll Regain My Eagles Place, No Issue With Standby Role

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is content with the standby role handed him by Gernot Rohr ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon over two legs in Uyo and Yaounde but adds that he will work harder to reclaim his place in the squad in subsquent games, Completesportsnigeria.com.reports.

Omeruo, who joined Kasimpasa for a second time on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, is also confident the three-time Africa Cup Of Nations champions will claim all six points from the fixtures against Cameroon on September 1 and September 4.

“I’m happy my future is sorted so I will work harder to get back into the squad (Nigeria) for the remaining qualifying games,” Omeruo told Complesportsnigeria.com.

“The team called is a strong one and I have always said Nigeria is a country blessed with lots of talents and if everyone gives their best, we will definitely win both games.”

Omeruo, who featured for Chelsea’s Development Squad before he completed his loan switch on Friday, also congratulated his club mate Ola Aina who was handed a call-up to the Super Eagles for the game, while awaiting international clearance.

Anthony Nwakeame is also called up to the team for the first time by coach Gernot Rohr.

“I want to congratulate the players who will be making their debuts for the national team especially my boy Aina Ola. Wishing them the best and injury-free matches.

The 2013 AFCON winner also revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com that training under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte made him a better defender.

“Conte is a serious coach who works on the boys hard in training and celebrates every victory in a great way,” Omeruo added.

“He is amazing and the few times I worked with him I have learnt a lot which has made me a better player.”

On his move to Kasimpasa, Omeruo said: “I will work harder than I have ever worked to make sure I feature in every game.

“It’s not like my previous season in Alanya where I had no competition. At Kasimpasa I have to always be at my best. The league has so many amazing attacking players this season and I hope to stop all of them of course with my new teammates.”

Kasimpasa will face Akhisar Belediyespor on Sunday in a Turkish top flight fixture.

Kasimpasa are third in the Turkish Super Lig log with four points following their win over Alanyspor and a draw with Besiktas.