Omeruo’s Marriage Proposal To Girlfriend Chioma Accepted

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Super Eagles and Turkish top flight side Kasimpasa defender Kenneth Omeruo is set to walk down the aisle with his girlfriend Chioma, who is a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Omeruo proposed to Chioma in a video posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday. In the video, Chioma walked into the room to see Omeruo on the bed and, while she was still surprised to see him, the on-loan Chelsea star went on his knee to propose to her.

It took Chioma some minutes to understand what was happening before she finally said yes and the family members who were hiding in another part of the room came out to congratulate the love birds.

“Blessed to have you @oma_maranma 💍thank you for accepting me🙏🏾 and thanks to my people who made it a surprise for real.. @[email protected] @romeo_wj 🙌🏾🙌🏾. Swipe for moreeeee,” Omeruo, who has been left out of the Super Eagles squad to face Zambia in a key World Cup qualifier in Uyo on 7 October, wrote.

Omeruo,23, has been on the books of Chelsea since 2012 but has not played any senior game for the Premier League champions. He is on loan at Turkish side Kasimpasa for the 2017/2018 season.

