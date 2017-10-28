Omeruo Praises Nigerian Teammate Eduok After Assist In Kasimpasa Win

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has hailed his Nigerian teammate Emem Eduok for his assist in Kasimpasa’s 3-1 home win against Goztepe in the Turkish top flight on Friday.

Eduok, who was in the starting line-up alongside Omeruo, provided the assist for Ghana’s Bernard Mensah to give Kasimpasa a 1-0 lead on 10 minutes.

Former Dolphins of Port Harcourt forward Eduok was later replaced in the 90th minute of the game.

Reflecting on the game, Kenneth also went on to praise his other teammates for their performance in the big win.

“What a game, great win, great fight, massive three points. Emem Eduok, fine assist,” Omeruo wrote on Twitter.

The game was Eduok’s eighth league appearance this season with one goal, while it was Omeruo’s sixth of the campaign for Kasimpasa.

