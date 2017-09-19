Omeruo Targets First Start, Home Debut For Kasimpasa Vs Kayserispor

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is targeting his first start and home debut of the season for Kasimpasa when they host Kayserispor in a Turkish Super League clash on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Omeruo made his first appearance for Kasimpasa in his second stint at the club when they lost 2-0 to Galatasaray last Saturday.

“It was not the start I wanted, but I’m happy I got to feature for my team in that match against Galatasaray,” Omeruo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I hope to make my home debut on Sunday against Kayserispor, and most importantly, help the team get a win.”

Read Also: Salami Scores In KuPS’ Away Win, Omeruo Makes Kasimpasa Debut; Balogun, Aina, Ambrose In Action

The 23 year old also hopes to get back into the Nigeria squad for the crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October 7.

Omeruo added: “We did a great job getting four points from Cameroon. Now it’s time to see off Zambia at home, and it will be great to be back in the team for the game.

Omeruo has featured in two of the Super Eagles’ four World Cup qualifying games, against Zambia in Ndola and Algeria in Uyo.

Nigeria lead Group B with ten points, three ahead of Zambia who are in the second position with seven points.