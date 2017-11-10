Omidiran Backs Eagles Vs Algeria, Promise National Assembly Support For World Cup Campaign

By Dare Esan in Constantine: Nigeria House of Representatives member and former Proprietor of women’s football club Omidiran Babes, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, says the Super Eagles will not be too concerned by the outcome of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine (Friday), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are already through to the World Cup while Algeria are targeting their first win in the campaign with their new manager Rabah Madjer in charge.

Omidiran who is part of the government delegation for the game told Completesportsnigeria.com that she expects at least a draw from the encounter.

“Whatever happens our celebration will never be dampened by the results because we have already qualified. It’s a tension free game and that is why we are so relaxed,” Omidiran, who is celebrating her birthday today, told Completesportsnigeria. com in Constantine.

“You don’t always get the ideal result. We all expect a victory to maintain that clean slate but even a draw will be good enough. I expect nothing less than a draw.”

She also revealed that the National Assembly will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the Super Eagles get the best preparation ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

“Our role is to appropriate, the release of funds is beyond our power. But we will always support sports but let’s hope that when we do our part the executive arm of the government will also do theirs.”

Omidiran who head of the Women’s committee of the Nigerian Football Federation also promised to help improve women’s football.

