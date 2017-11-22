Omotayo Stops Turkey’s Gunduz To Advance In ITTF Challenge Spanish Open

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian table tennis star, Olajide Omotayo, defeated Turkey’s Ibrahim Gunduz in the first Group Four match of the preliminary round on Tuesday at the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Challenge Spanish Open, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Despite being seeded below his opponent, the Italy-based Omotayo defeated Gunduz 4-1 (12-10, 11-5,3-11,11-8, 12-10).

Omotayo will face Kazakhstan’s Denis Zholudev on Thursday.

Also, on same day, Omotayo will partner Nigeria-born Congo Brazzaville’s star Saheed Idowu in the doubles event and they are expected to battle against their Irish counterparts Paul Mccreery and Ashley Robinson in the preliminary round of the event.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.