Onazi Dedicates First Season Goal To Daughter Makayla

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles vice captain Ogenyi Onazi has dedicated his first Turkish League goal of the season to his daughter Makayla, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Onazi’s wife, Sandra gave birth to their first child in August.

The Nigerian international came off the substitute’s bench in the 88th minute to replace Burak Yilmaz, and in the 90th minute he put the icing on the cake for Trabzonspor who defeated Genclerbirligi 3-1 at the Senol Guneş Stadium on Sunday.

The strike was Onazi’s first in his second appearance this season. The goal was also his first in 41 games since he last scored a brace in Trabzonspor’s 2-0 win over Kasimpasa on the 20th of August, 2016.

He tweeted after the game through his official Twitter handle @OnaziOgenyi: “Thank God for the 3 points, was also great to give my baby #makayla a wonderful gift ⚽️😘 amore. When grace speaks….”

Onazi is expected to make his third appearance for Trabzonspor in their away clash at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor are fourth in the Turkish Super Lig log with seven points from four games.