Onazi Delighted To Overcome Injury Setback

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is delighted to have overcome his injury setback and returned to training at his Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor, Completeaportsnigeria.com report’s.

Onazi sustained an injury in the first half of the Super Eagles’ 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group B match against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

He was stretchered off the pitch and was replaced by Bursaspor midfielder Mikel Agu.

The Eagles went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to Alex Iwobi’s strike which secured the 2018 World Cup ticket with a game to spare.

Commenting on his quick recovery and return to training, Onazi said that his attention was on Trabzonspor’s away league game against Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

“I feel so good and blessed to be back sooner than expected. All thanks to the medical team. Next game on my mind,” Onazi tweeted on his verified Twitter handle.

