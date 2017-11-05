Onazi Doubtful For Super Eagles’ Algeria, Argentina Clashes ‎Over Injury

By Johnny Edward: Ogenyi Onazi, is a major doubt for Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria at Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine next Friday and the friendly against Argentina four days later due to injury, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Onazi, becomes the latest Super Eagles player who is doubtful just as Moses Simon who also reportedly copped a toe injury playing in KAA Gent’s 1-0 win over Standard Liege at the Ghelamco Arena on Friday.

Onazi suffered a tight muscle during Trabzonpsor’s goalless draw against Kayserispor, Completesportsnigeria.com, gathered, and he was replaced after 41 minutes in Saturday’s encounter by José Sosa.

Recall that the former SS Lazio midfielder copped the same muscular injury during Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo last month when he was replaced in the 30th minute by Mikel Agu.

According to a close source, Onazi may pull out from Nigeria’s next two games due to the injury he aggravated on Saturday.

“He will undergo an MRI scan to ascertain the level of the injury,” the reliable source told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Onazi has scored once in seventh Turkish League appearances for Trabzonpsor.

The 24 year old was in line to make his 43rd and 44th appearances for the Super Eagles before the latest injury setback..

Changchun Yatai’s Odion Ighalo has already pulled out from the inconsequential game against Algeria and the international friendly match against Argentina in Krassnodar, Russia due to a knee injury.

Ighalo is expected to be

