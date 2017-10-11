By Johnny Edward: Ogenyi Onazi has vowed to be at his very best for Trabzonspor when they take on Akhisar Belediye Genclik Ve Spor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig clash, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Onazi who copped a muscle strain while on international duty with the Super Eagles in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Zambia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier says he is ready to fight for the team.

Trabzonspor failed to win a match in their last three League games. Their last win was against Gençlerbirliği last month, a game that saw Onazi end his 41 game goal drought.

The 24 year old midfielder has made four appearannces this season, scoring just one goal.

“I will fight to make the best of which is assigned to me by my club and I have done the same in Besiktas derby,” Onazi told fotomac.com.tr.

Trabzonspor are ninth in the Turkish Super Lig log with nine points from seven games.

