Onazi, Emenike Score In Trabzonspor, Olympiakos Cup Wins

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi was on target for Trabzonspor who thrashed third-tier side Corum Belediyespor 6-0 away in the fourth round of the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

Onazi scored in the 74th minute to make it 4-0 in favour of Trabzonspor.

Hugo Rodallega (eighth, 18th minutes) and Dame N’Doye (79th, 82nd minutes) both had a brace while Theo Bongonda scored in the 52nd minute.

Rodallega was however shown a straight card in the 63rd minute.

Onazi’s only other goal came in the league and he has made five appearances in the Turkish top flight this season.

In the Greek Cup, also on Wednesday, former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike scored for Olympiacos who defeated second division side Acharnaikos 3-0 away.

Emenike scored in the 90th minute to bring the score to 3-0.

Guilaume Gillet and Andre Martins had scored in the ninth and 48th minutes respectively for Olympiakos.

The win took Olympiakos to first position on six points after two wins in Group five in the Greek Cup.

Emenike, who is yet to score in the Greek Super League after four games so far this season, has now scored three goals in the Cup.

