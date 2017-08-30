Onazi Relishes ‘Great Feeling’ Of Representing Nigeria Ahead Cameroon Clash

By Kayode Ogundare (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) In Uyo:

Super Eagles vice captain, Ogenyi Onazi says it’s always a great feeling representing his fatherland, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Onazi is one of the six midfielders in the Super Eagles camp preparing for the 2018 World Cup double header against Cameroon in Uyo on Friday and in Yaounde on September 4.

The Trabzonspor midfielder who held the fort for captain Mikel Obi while he was injured for four months, expressed his delight being with the squad of the three time African Nations Cup winners preparing the crucial match.

“Always a great feelings coming back to represent my dear country,” Onazi tweeted through his handle @OnaziOgenyi.

Onazi, 24, has scored once for Nigeria since making his senior debut in 2012 in an Africa Cup of Nations second round qualifier against Liberia in Calabar.

The former Lazio midfielder is expected to make his 41st appearance for the Super Eagles against Cameroon on Friday.