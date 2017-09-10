Onazi Scores First Goal Of Season In Trabzonspor Win

0

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, scored his first league goal of the season for Trabzonspor in their 3-1 comeback win against Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super League on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Onazi who started from the bench, was brought on in the 88th minute and scored Trabzonspor’s third goal in the 90th minute.

Genclerbirligi had gone 1-0 up in the sixth minute before Olcay Sahan and Hugo Rodallega got on the score sheet in the 53rd and 84th minute respectively to go 2-1 up.

The win take Trabzonspor to fourth position on seven points in the league table.

The game was Onazi’s second for Trabzonspor so far this season.

Onazi was in action for the Super Eagles in their double header against Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup  qualifiers.

