Onazi: Super Eagles Will Fight To Earn The Three Points Against Zambia

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has assured that the team will fight and bag the three points against Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Uyo.

The Eagles will welcome Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for their reverse fixture on matchday five of the qualifiers.

In the first meeting in Ndola in October 2016, the Eagles won 2-1, thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

A win for Nigeria against Zambia will secured a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance for the three-time African champions.

According to the NFF on their verified Twitter handle, Onazi who is expected in Uyo today ( Tuesday ), stated that he and teammates will do everything possible to secure the World Cup ticket.

“We will give it all it takes as far as football is concerned. We will play like everything depends on us and pray like everything depends on God,” NFF’s Tweet quotes Onazi.

“We will not be distracted. We will get our three points on Saturday .”

The Eagles top the Group B on 10 points, while Zambia have seven points.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.