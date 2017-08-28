One-Medal Nigerian Team Arrives Lagos Today From WWWC In Paris

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s Wrestling team to the just concluded Women’s World Wrestling Championship event in Paris, France will arrive in Nigeria today, Monday the president of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation Daniel Igali has informed Completesportsnigeria.com.

The team will arrive aboard Ethiopia Airline Monday afternoon it was also gathered.

“We will arrive Nigeria on Monday,” Igali revealed via an sms to Completesportsnigeria.com.

The WWWC event in Paris, France saw Nigeria win only one medal, a silver from Odunayo Adekuoroye in the 55kg.

Adekuoroye became the first ever female Nigerian wrestler to get to the final of the world championship but the Commonwealth Games gold medallist, lost to 18 year old Haruna Okuno from Japan 5-4 in the 55kg gold medal final match of the competition.