Onigbinde: Amuneke’s Al Khartoum Watani Job Big Achievement For Nigerian Football

By James Agberebi: Former Super Eagles coach Adegboye Onigbinde has described Emmanuel Amuneke’s appointment as head coach of Sudanese first division club, Al Khartoum Watani, as a big achievement for Nigerian coaches.

Amuneke was unveiled as Al Khartoum Watani’s new coach ahead of the new season after signing a two-year deal at the club.

The 1994 Africa Footballer of the Year, replaces Kwesi Appiah who took over as Black Stars of Ghana head coach.

Commenting on Amuneke’s appointment, Onigbinde who worked as technical consultant to Trinidad and Tobago Football Association from 1998 to 2001 said the onus is now on the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner to prove his worth.

“First instance, I congratulate him,” Onigbinde told C ompletesportsnigeria.com

“And I see it as a sought of glory to Nigerian football. What is going to happen over there will depend on the type of contract he signed and how he goes about it.

“I hope he will have it in mind that he is not working for himself alone, he is representing the image of Nigeria. Let’s hope he achieves great results there.”

Onigbinde who led the Super Eagles to the final of the 1984 AFCON where they lost 3-1 to Cameroon, gave reasons why just a handful of Nigerian coaches are in charge of teams outside Nigeria.

“The reason why we don’t have many Nigerian coaches handling teams outside Nigeria has to do with the way we run our football,” he said.

“The question is, are we developing our coaches? For long I have been talking about developmental programmes.. Not only in football, but in all sports.

“When I was on CAF technical committee, we decided we will grade all African coaches. Ghana has graded more than 3,000. Nigeria just graded about 500. There is a Nigerian coach who went to South Africa and was sacked because he didn’t have CAF license. So these are some of the factors.

“Unfortunately, we have some coaches in Nigeria who believe they have known everything and have nothing to learn. If you are an interlligent person, you must be open to learning. So I wish Amuneke the best of luck.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.