Onigbinde, Oshonaike, Gara Gombe Reflect On Nigerian Sports At 57

By Izuchukwu Okosi‎:

Nigeria’s sports icons, Adegboye Onigbinde, Funke Oshonaike and Gara Gombe Shauibu have reflected on the positives and negatives of Nigeria’s sports since independence at 57 years, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The trio spoke exclusively with Completesportsnigeria.com on Sunday on their views on how the country have fared in sports sector since 1960.

“Nigeria have recorded some milestones like the Africa Cup of Nations and the Atlanta 96 Olympics gold medals in football and high jump as well as the U-17 World Cup wins,” Onigbinde told Completesportsnigeria.com .

“However it is not all about competitions like I used to say. We need to develop our sports at the grassroots level. We also have to develop our structures and ensure accountability in the administration of sports.

“There is so much we can achieve but there should be fairness, due process and professionalism in doing them,” the former Super Eagles coach stressed.

Nigeria’s table tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike took to her Facebook page to express her feelings on the occasion of the nation’s 57 years of Independence.

“Happy Independence day to my fatherland. #prayfornaija #Ilovenaija #naijaisnotazoo #stopinternetbullying #loveeachother #stoptribalism #stophating #livenadletlive #nowar #letpeacereign. God heal Nigeria,” the gold medalist at the 2007 All Africa Games in Algiers wrote.

Sports administrator and social commentator Gombe Shauaibu appraised Nigeria’s sports since 1960.

“Its a mixed testimonies in 57 years. About talents abandoned, policy somersault in sports, corruption, politicization of sports administration etc,” the vocal Shuaibu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“On the other hand, success has been achieved but transition from old to new isn’t good enough. We need consistency. There has not been consistency in developmental programmes. These are the true reflections of our sports in 57 years,” Shuaibu concluded.

