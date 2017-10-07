Onigbinde: Well Done Eagles, Get Stronger For Russia 2018

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles coach Adegboye Onigbinde has expressed his strong belief that the Nigerian side will be strong enough to face any opposition at Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals after confirming their qualification with a home win against Zambian Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

An Alex Iwobi’s second half goal secured the priceless victory for Nigeria Saturday evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

“Thank God we won. The Zambians came for serious business, and we were really lucky to get this win,” Onigbinde told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“Now going forward, the technical crew and the Nigeria Football Federation need to arrange top notch friendlies for the team. I cannot say this is the team they should play against or not.

“Talking about the draw for the group stages of the World Cup proper, I have no fears over the countries the Eagles will be paired with.. I have strong conviction that this present Super Eagles will be strong enough to face any team in Russia.

“In my coaching career, I have never considered any group as difficult. In 2002, France were the defending champions but Senegal defeated them. Even the game we played against Argentina same year, we were just unlucky to lose 1-0. They should not have any fears.

“The Eagles should just focus on preparations, the hard work has been done. Gernot Rhor and his team have done well,” Onigbinde who was coach of the Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The draw for the group stage of the 2018 World Cup will hold on December 1 in the Russian city of Kremlin.

