Onuachu Fires Midtjylland To Top Of Danish Super League

By James Agberebi:                                                                                                                                  Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu was the hero for his team Midtjylland as he scored the only goal in their 1-0 away win against Soenderjyske in the Danish top flight on Friday.
Onuachu struck in the 73rd minute to secure the win and took Midtjylland to five straight wins.

Also in action for Midtjylland was his teammate Rilwan Hassan who was on from the start before going off on 20 minutes with what looked like an injury.

Midtjylland now top the league table on 25 points, two above second-placed FC Nordsjaelland who will host bottom team Randers on Saturday.

Onuachu has now scored seven goals in eight league appearances this season.

Also, his goal against Soenderjyske was his third in his last four games for Midtjylland.

  • Eric Alfred 1 hour

    Very hot, he shud giv igalo a chase

    Reply
  • omo9ja 8 mins

    Here we go again. This guy should be in coach Rohr’s list. We don’t want politics in our football. As long as you are doing well, the coach should give the player a chance to play. God bless Nigeria!!!

    Reply
    • charles emeka okwu 60 mins

      The quality of the league a player plies his trade is a major yardstick when calling up players. Rohr have been monitoring this dude but said he has to move to a more competative league so that he can be well assesed. He is a good player no doubt but playing in denmark cant make him attractive enough to earn a call up. He was on the verge of joining bundesliga club werder bremen but the amount wanted by his club was too much for the germans to cough out. I guess he will make a move come next summer

      Reply

