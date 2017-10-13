Onuachu Fires Midtjylland To Top Of Danish Super League

Onuachu struck in the 73rd minute to secure the win and took Midtjylland to five straight wins.

Also in action for Midtjylland was his teammate Rilwan Hassan who was on from the start before going off on 20 minutes with what looked like an injury.

Midtjylland now top the league table on 25 points, two above second-placed FC Nordsjaelland who will host bottom team Randers on Saturday.

Onuachu has now scored seven goals in eight league appearances this season.

Also, his goal against Soenderjyske was his third in his last four games for Midtjylland.