Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu scored a hat-trick for Midtjylland who thrashed second division club Greve 7-0 in the third round of the Danish Cup on Wednesday.

Filip Novak gave Midtjylland the lead in the 15th minute before Paul Onuachu made it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

Onuachu got on the score sheet again in the 61st minute to extend Midtjylland’s lead to 3-0.

In the 65th minute,Paul Onuachu completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0 in favour of Midtjylland.

Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka, 19, who was making his senior debut for Midtjylland, scored the fifth goal in the 72nd minute.

On 74th minute Alexander Sorloth made it 6-0 before Marc Dal Hende completed the rout by adding the seventh goal in the 77th minute.

Onuachu has scored five goals in six league appearances for Midtjylland so far this season.

