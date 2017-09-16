Onyekuru, Ajagun On Target As Anderlecht, Kortrijk Draw

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru was on target again for Anderlecht in their 2-2 away draw against Kortrijk in the Belgian top flight on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Also on target was former Nigeria junior international Abduljeleel Ajagun who scored his first ever goal for Kortrijk in the draw against Anderlecht.

Hamdi Harbaoui gave Anderlecht the lead on 23 minutes before Ajagun equalised for Kortrijk on 52 minutes.

In the 59th minute Teddy Chevalier put Kortrijk 2-1 up but Onyekuru made it 2-2 with 14 minutes remaining.

The goal was Onyekuru’s third after six league appearances for Anderlecht.

It was Ajagun’s seventh appearance since joining Kortrijk from Rosa JC in the last transfer window.

Onyekuru, who joined Anderlecht on loan from Everton this season, opened his goals account for the Belgian champions with a brace in a 3-2 win against Lokeren last weekend.

Anderlecht are now ninth on nine points in the league table while Kortrijk are eighth also on nine points.