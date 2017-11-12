Onyekuru Celebrates Being Teammates With ‘Inspiration’ Mikel

Henry Onyekuru has described potentially playing alongside Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi as a dream come true, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Onyekuru made his official debut for the Super Eagles coming on as a second half substitute in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria which ended 1-1 on Friday.

Mikel, who played a key role in the Eagles’ qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia, was an unused substitute in the draw against Algeria.

“I remember watching this guy play, Winning premier league titles and being a huge inspiration for me and many other kids, Now we are teammates! God is Great! Obi Mikel, respect,” Onyekuru, who is on loan to Anderlecht from Everton, wrote on Twitter on Sunday and posted pictures of himself at training with Mikel.

Onyekuru could play alongside Mikel for the first time in the Super Eagles when they face Argentina in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia, on Tuesday.

