Onyekuru Celebrates Being Teammates With ‘Inspiration’ Mikel

Henry Onyekuru has described potentially playing alongside Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi as a dream come true, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Onyekuru made his official debut for the Super Eagles coming on as a second half substitute in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria which ended 1-1 on Friday.
Mikel, who played a key role in the Eagles’ qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia, was an unused substitute in the draw against Algeria.
“I remember watching this guy play, Winning premier league titles and being a huge inspiration for me and many other kids, Now we are teammates! God is Great! Obi Mikel, respect,” Onyekuru, who is on loan to Anderlecht from Everton, wrote on Twitter on Sunday and posted pictures of himself at training with Mikel.
Onyekuru could play alongside Mikel for the first time in the Super Eagles when they face Argentina in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia, on Tuesday.
COMMENTS
To my own point of view, please complete sport. Com, help us reach out to the NFF, about the new Jerseys. Nigeria used to fancy and unique jerseys back in the days of 90s. Jersey is part of the game. The new Jersey against Algeria wasn’t okay at all. The NFF need know what they doing and follow the national FLAG. Therefore, our national green Flag is not a dark green. The new home jersey is very dark and to be sincere, it is below the standard of Nigeria and our images must be protected. However, we have many design out there which the NFF could use or also, we have a lot of designers here in Nigeria who can sketch new designs for NFF and NFF will show it to Nike that this is what we want and we are ready to pay but this NFF would never do so or getting a decent designs themselves to Nike and making sure that Eagles have provided adequate means for the world cup. Go check the Agentina’s world cup jersey. You will understand what I’m talking about. On Tuesday against them, we will all is it. This NFF doesn’t care. They can give Eagles AGBADA jersey to wear, which is really bad. Check out our old jerseys,1994,1995 against Germany, 1996-2000. After the 2000 Afcon, we have nothing to be proud of when its coome to jerseys. This new jersey is unacceptable. Therefore, we are begging NFF to give our national teams a be fitting jersey that everyone can be proud of. I’m waiting for the reply from complete to the NFF, if truly completesports.com are reading our comments here. A word is enough for the wise. God bless Nigeria!!!