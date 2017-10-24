Onyekuru: Everton To Decide My Fate On January Transfer

EXCLUSIVE by Johnny Edward:

Anderlecht loaner forward, Henry Onyekuru, has played down talks about him joining another team in January, insisting that his parent club Everton has the final say on his next move, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Onyekuru has been linked with a move to Juventus and Atletico Madrid in the January window following his showing so far inthe Belgian Jupilier.

The 20 year old Nigerian forward has scored seven goals in 15 matches, in all competitions, for Anderlecht so far this term, and was a standout performer for the Belgian champions in their 4-0 loss to PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m aware that there are reports and offers from several teams, but Everton will decide that in the coming weeks,” Onyekuru told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“My focus is on my game and I hope to do better for Anderlecht. The future will sort itself.”

Onyekuru joined Everton in a €7m move from KAS Eupen last summer, before he was shipped out on loan to Anderlecht.

