Onyekuru Excited By Super Eagles Chance, Vows To Make Nigeria Proud

By Hanifat Mustapha: Anderlecht striker Henry Onyekuru has expressed his delight after training with the Super Eagles in Rabat, Morocco ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine.

Onyekuru, who is on loan at Anderlecht from Everton, is one of the players set to be given a shot by Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr for the dead rubber qualifier on Friday.

“My first full International call up for the National Team! God is great!” Onyekuru tweeted on Wednesday from the Nigeria training camp in Rabat.

“Blessed to be able to share this moment with these guys and we will do our best to make Nigeria proud!”

Nigeria qualified for the World Cup with 13 points from five African qualifying Group B matches, while Algeria are bottom of the group.

The Super Eagles will play a friendly game against Argentina on Tuesday in preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

