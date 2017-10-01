Onyekuru Hits Late Anderlecht Winner Vs Standard Liège

By David Meshioye:

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru continued his good form as his late strike ensured Anderlecht ran away with three vital points with a 1-0 win over Standard Liège in a Belgian top flight clash on Sunday.

Onyekuru settled the tight match with the winning goal in the 89th minute.

Onyekuru had bagged his first brace for Anderlecht as they narrowly edged past Lokeren 3-2 in a thrilling Belgian First Division A last month.

And he scored his third goal of the season as Anderlecht forced Kortrijk to a 2-2 draw in a Belgian First Division A clash in September.

Sunday’s winning goal against Standard Liege now takes his total tally to five in his last eight games for the club since arriving for a season-long loan from Everton.

The prolific 20-year-old is not in the Super Eagles squad to face Zambia in a key World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Saturday.

Read Also: Troost-Ekong’s Goal Can’t Save Bursaspor From Defeat

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.