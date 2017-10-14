Onyekuru Hopes For January Return To Everton

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru is eyeing an early return to his parent club Everton, according to reports in Belgium.

Onyekuru, 20, is currently on loan at Belgian giants Anderlecht for whom he has scored seven goals in 13 matches.

The Super Eagles forward signed for English club Everton from Belgium’s Eupen last summer and agreed to a one-year loan deal with Anderlecht.

But Onyekuru, who scored a brace in a Belgian top flight game on Friday, is hoping the loan deal could be cut short.

“Everton are happy about my development,” he was quoted by Belgian outlet HNL on Saturday. “I’m expecting something. I’m hoping to go to Everton in January.”

Onyekuru, however, might have a problem with the early Everton move as he is yet to make his competitive debut for Nigeria.

And he needs a certain percentage of international games to qualify for a British work permit.

He played in the friendly with Togo in Corsica in July but was not involved in the qualifiers for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

