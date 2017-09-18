Onyekuru Loses Coach As Anderlecht Sack Weiler

Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru’s coach at Anderlecht, Rene Weiler, has been sacked, the Belgian club announced in a statement on Monday.

Weiler took charge at Anderlecht after a two-year spell with German Bundesliga 1. side, FC Nürnberg in 2016.

Former Switzerland international Weiler won 36, drew 16 and lost 44 of his 96 matches in charge of Anderlecht.

Onyekuru, who has scored three goals in six appearances, will now receive instructions from Thomas Binggeli, who will be assisted by Nicolas Frutos and David Sesa temporarily.

The 20-year-old Onyekuru is on a season-long loan deal from Everton.

Binggeli’s first game in charge of the team will be against Westerlo in the Belgian Cup game before their UEFA Champions League clash against Scottish side, Celtic.

Anderlecht are ninth in the Belgian topflight division with nine points from seven games.

A statement on Anderlecht’s official website thanked Weiler who guided the club to their 34th league title last season – “for his commitment, his services and his professionalism”.