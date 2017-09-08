Onyekuru Opens Goals Account With Brace In Anderlecht Win

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles and Everton on-loan striker Henry Onyekuru opened his goals account for Anderlecht as he bagged a brace to help them to a 3-2 home win against Lokeren in the Belgian first division on Friday night.

It took Onyekuru seven games in all competitions (six league games and the Belgian Super Cup) before he finally got on the score sheet.

Onyekuru, who was in from the start, gave Anderlecht the perfect start by scoring just three minutes into the game.

Three minutes later, Lokeren hit back through Marko Miric to make it 1-1.

In the 36th minute, Lokeren went 2-1 up following Ari Skulason’s strike.

With less than 15 minutes left in the game, Onyekuru started Anderlecht’s fightback as he scored in the 77th minute to grab his second goal bringing score to 2-2.

And in the 90th minute Lukasz Teodorczyk scored the winner to give Anderlecht the win.

The win takes Anderlecht to seventh on eight points in the 16-team league table.