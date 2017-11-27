Onyekuru Prays For Easy World Cup Draw

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru is praying for a favourable draw for the team ahead of Friday’s draw ceremony for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles have been placed in Pot 4, which is supposedly the weakest of the four pots.

Gernot Rohr’s charges face the prospect of coming up against heavyweights like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, Spain and other big guns in the group stage of the global fiesta.

The anxiety is already building among the fans in the country with few days to the draw and the forward is hopeful they will avoid the difficult opponents in their group.

“Everyone is excited that the World Cup draw is around the corner and I pray that we get an easy group,” the Anderlecht striker told Completesportsnigeria.com from his Belgium base.

“All the other countries will be praying for same too, but I hope the god of soccer will smile on us.

“Personally I’m waiting eagerly for the ceremony on Friday. It’s going to be massive and I’m praying we don’t get hook up in a difficult group.”

The Super Eagles were the first African team to qualify for the World Cup and were unbeaten through the qualifiers recording four wins and two draws.

