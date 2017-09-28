Onyekuru Rues Anderlecht’s Home Defeat To Celtic In UCL

By Johnny Edward: RSC Anderlecht forward Henry Onyekuru is disappointed that his UEFA Champions League (UCL) first start of the season ended in a home defeat to Scottish Champions, Celtic, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

An own goal from Kara Mbodji and strikes by Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair sealed the 3-0 away win for Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic at the Constant Van den Stock.

Onyekuru featured for the entire duration of the match playing from the left flank in his second appearance in the competition.

Read Also: Champions League: Conte Praises Chelsea Stars After Win Over Atletico

“Disappointed with the result, but blessed to make my first start in the @ChampionsLeague,” Onyekuru tweeted via his Twitter handle @henryconyekuru.

The 20 year old and his teammates also missed a chance to earn a attractive bonus from their club’s management.

Anderlecht had promised each player a £35,000-a-man bonus should they win and a £15,000-a-man bonus for every draw they recorded in Group B.

Anderlecht will face Paris Saint Germain in their next game in the UCL next month.

