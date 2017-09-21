Onyekuru Thrilled To Score Match Winner For Anderlecht In Belgian Cup

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles young striker Henry Onyekuru has expressed his delight after scoring in back-to-back games for Anderlecht following their 1-0 win against Westerlo in Round 32 of the Belgian Cup on Wednesday night, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

Onyekuru, a loanee at Anderlecht from Everton, struck in the 66th minute to send the Belgian league champions into the next round.

Last weekend, Onyekuru rescued a point for Anderlecht by scoring his side’s second goal as they forced Kortrijk to a 2-2 away draw.

Reacting to the win against Westerlo, Onyekuru described it as a great one.

“Great Game and one more Goal. Glory to God,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

