Onyekuru Thrilled, Thanks God For First Two Goals For Anderlecht

By James Agberebi :

Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru has expressed his delight after opening his goals account for Anderlecht with a brace in their 3-2 win against Lokeren in the Belgian top flight on Friday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Onyekuru, 20, who joined Anderlecht on loan from Everton in this summer’s transfer window, went seven games (six league games and Belgian Super Cup) without a goal.

He eventually got on the score sheet scoring Anderlecht’s first and second goals before Lukasz Teodorczyk scored the winner for the Belgian champions.

“All thanks to the most high for my first two goals for the club,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.