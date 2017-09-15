Opabunmi Backs Home-Based Eagles For WAFU Cup Title

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles forward Femi Opabunmi has backed the home-based Super Eagles to advance beyond the group stages of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations and aim for the title, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The team coached by Salisu Yusuf started their campaign on a stuttering note with a scoreless draw against Mali on Thursday and will play against Guinea and Ghana on Saturday and Monday respectively.

“What I will say about the Super Eagles participation in the WAFU Cup is that they should give their best and go all the way to make Nigeria and their families proud,” Opabunmi told Completesportsnigeria.com

“They should just go all out because a team like Ghana is not a small team in Africa. Guinea too will not be pushovers.

“The WAFU Cup may not have generated excitement like the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) but it will nonetheless be nice if they took it more seriously. They must win now against Guinea because Ghana will be hard to beat,” Opabunmi concluded.

Eagles coach Yusuf at his post match reaction on Thursday expressed belief that his team will make it beyond the group stages.