By James Agberebi: Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega has joined Atletico Madrid women’s team from American club Washington Spirits.

Ordega’s move was confirmed by Atletico Madrid on social media and her Super Falcons teammate Desire Oparanozie on Instagram on Friday.

“It’s official. Congratulations my girl. Welcome to Spain,” Oparanozie wrote on her page.

Francisca, who turned 24 on Thursday, was on loan to Sydney FC from American club Washington Spirits.

While still in Nigerian, she played for Bayelsa Queens and Rivers Angels.

She represented Nigeria at the 2011 and 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cups.

Also she was part of the Falcons team that won the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

