By James Agberebi: Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega has described her move to Atletico Madrid Women’s team as an honour.

Ordega, 24, joined the Spanish side from American outfit Washington Spirits and will be there till March 2018 when the new season in the United SStates of America will begin.

Commenting on her move to Atletico Madrid, Ordega said she cannot wait to start playing for them.

“For me it’s an honor and I’m very happy to be here. Atletico Madrid is a great club, internationally recognized, and I really want to start,” she told Atletico’s official website.

Describing her qualities as a footballer, Ordega went on to state that she will win the fans over.

“I am a strong player, physically, athletic and very fast and I will make the fans feel proud of me.”

