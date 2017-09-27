Orlando Pirates Confirm Signing Of Zambia Forward Shonga

Zambia forward Justin Shonga has joined South African giants Orlando Pirates, the club announced on Wednesday.

Shonga, 20, was involved in the Chipolopolo’s recent World Cup qualifying victories against Algeria which dragged Zambia back into reckoning for a place at the 2018 World Cup in Group B, which Nigeria lead.

“Orlando Pirates is delighted to announce the signing of Justin Shonga,” the Absa Premiership side stated on their official website on Wednesday.

“I am happy to be here,” Shonga told the Orlando Pirates website. “This is the right move for my career and my ambitions. I would like to emulate other Zambian players who have done well at the Club such as Perry Mutapa and Isaac Chansa.”

Read Also: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Babalade Happy For Home Eagles Stars Aremu, Ifeanyi

The Zambian international is expected to join up with his new teammates on Wednesday.

Shonga, who joined from Zambian club Nkwazi FC, caught the attention of Pirates when he scored three goals over two legs in African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers for Zambia against South Africa in August.

Zambia won the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

He is expected to feature in the World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles in Uyo on 7 October.

