Emzor Brand Ambassador Oshoala Champions Girl-Child Education, Plans Girls Football Competition

By Sulaiman Alao: Super Falcons and Dalian Quanjian of China star forward, Asisat Oshoala, has called on parents to give their girl children a chance to pursue their passion in sports alongside education.

Speaking after paying a courtesy visit to the head office of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous pharmaceutical company, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, in Lagos during the week, Oshoala who is a brand ambassador of Emzor Paracetamol, said the notion that the girl-child’s place is in the kitchen is outdated and counterproductive as girls has the innate God-given qualities to excell on several fronts.

“I’m here to show my appreciation to Emzor Pharmaceuticals for their unflinching support and their belief in the development of the girl child, which I am one.

“I want to appeal to all our parents out there to give their girl children the chance to explore their passion in sports even as they endeavor to give them good education. There is need to change the notion that a girl’s place is in the kitchen.

“Girls have the capacity to succeed on several fronts and still keep a good home. I am a girl too.,” said the female Nigerian international and former Arsenal Ladies of England star.

In her own speech, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. (Mrs.) Stella Chinyelu Okoli reiterated Oshoala’s opinion while thanking her for being a good Brand Ambassador adding that Emzor Pharmaceuticals will remain committed towards positively impacting the lives of children, especially the girl child.

“We am happy to welcome Oshoala home as champion at this point in time and Emzor Pharmaceuticals is proud to be associated with her.

“Girls need to be encouraged to go into sports even as they go to school. Education and sports is a win-win combination for every girl child. Oshoala is God’s gift to Nigeria and the world at large. She is a role model for millions of girls around the world.

“This is just the beginning for her. She did well while with Arsenal in England and is now doing well for her club in China. I pray God will continue to lift her even higher,” Dr. (Mrs.) Okoli summed up.

Oshoala’s Dalian Quanjian have been crowned champions of the 2017 Chinese Women’s Super League with Oshoala emerging the league highest goalscorer with 18 goals.

The two-time African Women Player of the Year winner is planning to work with Emzor towards organizing a football tournament for secondary school girls in Lagos State. Oshoala says international football scouts will be on ground to watch and pick the best legs amongst the girls for club contracts abroad.

Other top dignitaries at the event include the Chairman of Emzor Pharmaceuticals ,Mr. Emmanuel Okoli; MD USP Brand Management Mr. Muyiwa Kayode; Brand Manager, Mr. Ndubuka Emmanuel and President, Women in Sports (Lagos) Mrs. Tayo Popoola.

