Oshoala Pledges To Award Scholarship To MVP Lagos School Girls Football Clinic

By Johnny Edward:

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has promised to award scholarship to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the maiden edition of the Lagos Secondary School Girls Football Clinic sponsored by her, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The clinic will hold from November 13th to 17th in Lagos.

Oshoala told Completesportsnigeria.com in Lagos that the five day clinic will help empower the girl child in the society and develop the game of Women’s Football in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I will be taking the MVP at the clinic to either the United Kingdom or China to study and also play football,” Oshoala told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“This project is my little way of giving back to the society and also part of my foundation programme to develop Women’s football in Lagos, Nigeria.

“When you educate a girl, you have educated a nation. In a way, you kick prostitution out of Lagos, kick out early pregnancy on the side of girls, and they can play football and still go to school.”

Oshoala also appealed for support from Lagos State government in her quest to run the project smoothly..

Oshoala’s five day education and football clinic is endosed by the Lagos State Sports Commission, the Lagos state Football Association and also supported by the office of the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode.

Also,three Super Eagles stars Vincent Enyeama, Obafemi Martins and Odion Ighalo have confirmed their participation at the maiden edition of the Asisat Oshoala Lagos Secondary School Girls Football clinic.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.