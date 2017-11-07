Oshoala Scores Brace As Damian Quanjian Win Chinese Women’s Super Cup

Oshoala then displayed her medal and the trophy won by her club on Twitter moments after.

“SUPER CUP CHAMPIONEEEEE. BUZZINGGGGGG…. mad game..5-3 against shanghai, two (2) goals and two (2) assists from me,” she wrote.

Dalian Quanjian were crowned Chinese Women’s Super League champions last season after finishing top in the eight-team league with 32 points after 14 games.

Oshoala emerged highest goal scorer in the league with 12 goals.