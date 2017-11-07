Oshoala Scores Brace As Damian Quanjian Win Chinese Women’s Super Cup

By James Agberebi: Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala scored twice and provided two assists to help her club Dalian Quanjian FC beat Shanghai 5-3 in the Chinese Women’s Super Cup on Tuesday.
Oshoala then displayed her medal and the trophy won by her club on Twitter moments after.
“SUPER CUP CHAMPIONEEEEE. BUZZINGGGGGG…. mad game..5-3 against shanghai, two (2) goals and two (2) assists from me,” she wrote.
Dalian Quanjian were crowned Chinese Women’s Super League champions last season after finishing top in the eight-team league with 32 points after 14 games.
Oshoala emerged highest goal scorer in the league with 12 goals.
The Nigerian international joined Dalian Quanjian from Arsenal Ladies on 10 February 2017.
