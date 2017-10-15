Osimhen Replaces Origi As Wolfsburg Hold Leverkusen

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian youngster Victor Osimhen made his second substitute appearance in the Bundesliga this season for Wolfsburg who recorded a fourth consecutive draw on Sunday, twice coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Osimhen came on for Belgium striker Divock Origi, who is on loan from Liverpool, in the 84th minute of the draw at the Bay Arena.

Lars Bender and Origi were on target for Wolfsburg while Lucas Alario and Jakub Blaszczykowski were the scorers for Bayer Leverkusen

So far this season in the Bundesliga, Osimhen has featured for 12 minutes with his first appearance this term against FSV Mainz 05 which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Osimhen has been an unused substitute three times this season and was not listed thrice.

Wolfsburg dropped to 14th in the Bundesliga table with eight points from eight games. They face TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in their next game on Sunday.

Read Also: Victor O. Scores In Wolfsburg Friendly Win Vs Utrecht

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.