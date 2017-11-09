Osimhen Scores In Wolfsburg Friendly Win Vs Twente

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Wolfsburg who defeated Dutch top flight club FC Twente 2-1 in a friendly game on Thursday at the AOK Stadion, in Wolfsburg.

After a 0-0 first half, Osimhen opened scoring for Wolfsburg in the 53rd minute.

Twente were back on level terms through Jari Oosterwijk in the 60th minute before Robin Knoche scored the winner for Wolfsburg on 68 minutes.

Osimhen has made just two Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg this season with no goal yet.

His last outing was in a 2-2 away draw against Bayer Leverkusen when he replaced Liverpool on loan striker Divock Origi on 84 minutes.

Wolfsburg are currently 14th on 11 points in the 18-team Bundesliga table.