Osimhen Scores In Wolfsburg Friendly Win Vs Utrecht

Osimhen opened scoring for Wolfsburg in the 56th minute before Hinds doubled the lead on 70 minutes.

Edson Braffheid was sent off for FC Utrecht in the 51st minute.

He, who was top scorer at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015 and has played for the Super Eagles, has made just one appearance in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg this season.