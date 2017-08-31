Osimhen Scores In Wolfsburg’s Friendly Win

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Wolfsburg in their 3-0 friendly win against Bundesliga 2 side FC Ergebirge Aue on Thursday.

The game was played inside the Trainingsgelände am VfL-Center in Wolfsburg.

Osimhen, 18, who started the game, scored in the 81st minute to make it 2-0 to Wolfsburg.

Riechedly Bazoer opened scoring for Wolfsburg in the 50th minute to make it 1-0 before Maximilian Arnold round off the score in the 90th minute by adding the third goal.

Osimhen is yet to make a Bundesliga appearance for Wolfsburg so far this season.

Wolfsburg are currently 11th on three points in the 18-team Bundesliga table after two games.