Osun Governor Aregbesola: I Became An Arsenal Fan Because Of Kanu

Osun State governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has revealed that Nwankwo Kanu is the major reason he became a big fan of English Premier League club Arsenal, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Aregbesola, one of Nigeria’s most prominent Arsenal supporters, expressed his love for former Super Eagles captain and two-time African Footballer of the Year Kanu on Wednesday when they met.
“@papilokanu, I became an Arsenal fan because of you and I have remained a Gooner ever since,” Governor Aregbesola tweeted on Wednesday with a picture of himself and the towering former Nigeria captain shaking hands.
Kanu in response thanked the number one citizen of Osun State.
“Thanks I appreciate and nice to meet you. GOD BLESS YOU,” Kanu tweeted in reply.
Kanu, now 41, joined Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1999 and was part of a very successful spell until he left in 2004. He helped the club win the Premier League title in 2001/2002 and 2003/2004, when they went the whole league season unbeaten.
