Otamendi: Argentina Defeat To Nigeria Was Positive One

‎Argentina and Manchester City defender, Nicolas Otamendi has opted to remain positive despite La Albiceleste ‘s disappointing 4-2 friendly defeat to Nigeria at the Krasnodar Stadium Russia on Tuesday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Albiceleste dominated proceedings in the first half and were rewarded with two goals courtesy of Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero.

The Super Eagles however turned the game around after the break to secure the win.

Despite the disappointing nature of the defeat, the Manchester City defender stated that the Argentine team has learnt from their mistakes and will work on improving them in subsequent games.

“The defeat is positive because it means there are things to improve,” Otamendi told Tycsports.com.

“We will try to correct the things that were done wrongly and to do better in the next friendlies.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.