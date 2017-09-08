Oyedeji: D’Tigers Good Enough To Retain Men’s AfroBasket Title

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former Nigeria men’s basketball team D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji, has charged the current team to ensure they live up to expectations at the 2017 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Oyedeji who led the team to win the title in 2015 said it is compulsory for the players to work as a team to be able to defend the title successfully.

“Having won the title in 2015, I think this current team can do the same but they must work as a team and have the interest of the country at heart”, the former NBA star told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We have the players that are very talented and doing well in their various clubs but coming to play in Africa is a different ball game and that is why they need to play as a team.”

He added that beating Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game will boost the Nigerian’ confidence in the tournament.

“They must be focused and make sure they don’t underrate any opponent. They need to start well so that they can have the confidence to win more and qualify from their group,” Oyedeji said.

Nigeria under Coach Alex Nwora will begin their title defence against Cote d’Ivoire later in the evening today (Friday) in Tunisia.